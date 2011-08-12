* Plenty of interest in ex-HSBC branches

* Sees growing commercial banking in HSBC branches

* Expects some net interest margin contraction

* Says looking to grow wealth management, insurance businesses

By Jochelle Mendonca and Tanya Agrawal

BANGALORE, Aug 12 First Niagara Financial FNFG.O is seeing a lot of interest in the bank branches it needs to sell following its $1 billion deal to buy nearly half of HSBC Holdings' (HSBA.L) U.S. branch network, a top executive said.

Last month, First Niagara bought 195 branches from HSBC, but needs to divest 20-25 percent of those to clear anti-trust hurdles. [ID:nN1E76U0A2]

"When we started looking at the HSBC acquisition, we immediately started a parallel path on what we would divest," First Niagara Chief Financial Officer Greg Norwood told Reuters in an interview. "We're getting a lot of reverse enquiries."

Norwood declined to comment on specific bidders.

The clear-out would result in First Niagara selling deposits worth about $4 billion in a market that is attracting attention from the likes of M&T Bancorp (MTB.N), KeyCorp (KEY.N) and private-equity backed BankUnited (BKU.N).

Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara, which beat out KeyCorp and M&T Bancorp to the HSBC deal, will be significantly larger after the deal, with about 450 branches, $38 billion of assets and $30 billion of deposits.

The acquisition also makes it one of the largest regional banks in the New York region, and gives First Niagara the necessary heft to operate in those markets.

"We firmly believe in the commercial side. There is upside and, frankly, we did not bake that into our pricing of the transaction," Norwood said.

The ability to grow commercial loans will help the bank earn its way out of the dilution that will occur when it issues $750-$800 million of stock to pay for the deal.

FOCUSING ON FEE S

With the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling the need to keep interest rates at historic lows for the next two years, lenders are witnessing margin squeeze as they earn less from loans.

"There's more competition in the market and, therefore, more pressure on the net interest margin," Norwood said.

However, he said he was confident the bank would manage the contraction and did not see the need to lower underwriting standards to win business.

With interest income under pressure, fee-based revenue is becoming more important for U.S. banks as a way to grow profits.

First Niagara, which saw its fee income jump by more than a third in the second quarter, is also looking at further growing its wealth management and insurance agency businesses.

In wealth management, the bank intends to use its commercial lending relationships to sell its wealth products to company executives and work on the transfer of wealth between generations.

"What we've found (works) is having the right wealth management skill-set sitting across from a CEO who has also got a lending relationship with us," Norwood said.

But he added the bank would not try to lure business away from the big-name money managers in an attempt to grow its wealth segment.

"We're not hiring people to compete against the bulge bracket wealth management. We're hiring people to develop the products," he said.

Norwood, who previously worked with Ally Financial, also expects the bank to grow its insurance agency business, which is a major contributor to non-interest income.

"When we've gone into a new market, we've wanted to bring a complement insurance and risk management business," he said, adding the bank was constantly looking at insurance agencies within its footprint as acquisition targets.

First Niagara has always grown through buys and has made nearly one acquisition a year for the last decade.

" Frankly, we continue to talk to folks. When our Chief Executive John Koelmel started the vision, he wanted mergers and acquisitions to be another line (of business) for us," Norwood said.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Tanya Agarwal in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Anil D'Silva)

