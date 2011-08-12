August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB

(LF Hypo)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 12, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30 bp

Issue price 100.05

Payment Date September 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English/Swedish

ISIN CH0136119192

