MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
(LF Hypo)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 12, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30 bp
Issue price 100.05
Payment Date September 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English/Swedish
ISIN CH0136119192
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the tenth consecutive week on Tuesday, citing lower inflation expectations.