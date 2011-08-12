August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price 103.125

Payment Date August 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (0.225 pct M & U,

1.4 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 7.55

bln Russian ruble when fungible

