August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price 103.125
Payment Date August 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (0.225 pct M & U,
1.4 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 7.55
bln Russian ruble when fungible
