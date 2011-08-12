Aug 12 Shares of Dillard's Inc (DDS.N) tumbled 20 percent on Friday, a day after the department store operator reported quarterly earnings that were below Wall Street expectations as it was not able to increase gross margins at its retail operations.

Dillard's, which operates 291 department stores in the United States, said gross margin from retail operations was flat at 33.7 percent during the second quarter. The overall margins rose only 20 basis points.

"Gross margin performance (was) a major disappointment," Sterne Agee analyst Kenneth Stumphauzer said in a client note.

Stumphauzer said the weaker-than-expected margins might have partly been due to higher promotional spend by the company after its same-store sales were lower than its expectations in May.

On Thursday, the company posted an adjusted second-quarter profit of 30 cents a share, lower than 2 analysts' average estimate of 39 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nASA02O76]

Earlier this week, Dillard's rivals Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates, and gave upbeat forecasts. [ID:nN1E77906X] [ID:nN1E76H1E1]

Shares of the company were down $8.70, or 17 percent, at $42.05 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Earlier in the day, they touched a four-month low of $40.73.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

