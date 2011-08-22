HONG KONG Aug 22 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August 20.
AUGUST 20
EXCLUSIVE-Bain Capital has agreed to buy Australian software
maker MYOB for about A$1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after Sage
Group plc's bid ran into last-minute trouble, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Saturday.
AUGUST 19
BILLIONAIRE ANIL Ambani's Reliance Communications
has hired UBS to sell its 95-percent stake in tower
unit Reliance Infratel and has reached out to several strategic
and private-equity firms, asking for $5 billion for the stake,
three sources with direct knowledge said.
SOUTH KOREA has again failed to sell its $5.1 billion stake
in Woori Finance Holdings after it received only one
bid proposal from a consortium led by local private equity firm
MBK Partners.
MARKET TURMOIL has derailed software group Sage's
bid to buy Australian peer MYOB, handing rival bidder Bain
Capital the chance to secure a deal in its place, people
familiar with the matter said.
AUGUST 18
AN AFFILIATE of Singapore state investor Temasek is
selling almost 8 percent in Thai telecoms firm Shin Corp
for $306 million, which will bring the free float of
the company closer to the level required by Thai rules.
Shin Corp, once controlled by Thailand's former prime
minister Thaksin Shinawatra's family, confirmed an earlier
report from IFR Asia that Cedar Holdings would sell 253.5
million Shin shares at 35.5-37.25 baht per share.
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS is acquiring New Zealand
beverage group Independent Liquor for $1.3 billion from Unitas
Capital and Pacific Equity Partners, giving the Japanese brewing
giant a ready-to-drink cocktail maker to add to its stash of
assets in the Oceania market. `
AUSTRALIA'S OLDEST buyout firm, CHAMP Private Equity, sees
big opportunities for deals after the recent market volatility,
and hopes to secure an acquisition in Southeast Asia as part of
its A$1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) investment fund, a top
executive told Reuters.
SHARES OF Chinese online video company Tudou Holdings Ltd
fell 11.9 percent in their stock market debut on
Wednesday and an analyst said the deal had been overpriced.
AUGUST 17
BRITISH BUSINESS software company Sage Group Plc has
been picked as preferred bidder in the auction of Australian
peer MYOB Ltd, people familiar with matter said.
BRIGHT FOOD Group has agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in
Australian branded food business Manassen Foods, the companies
said, a deal marking the Chinese company's biggest overseas
expansion.
SOUTH KOREAN private equity firm Vogo Fund has dropped its
plan to bid for a controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings
, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and
venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers will
jointly invest $100 million in China fashion shopping website
operator Xiu.com, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
LOMBARD INVESTMENTS said it had completed a second exit from
Thailand's shopping mall developer Central Pattana Pcl ,
earning a return of 7.1 times on its initial $24 million
investment, for a total return of $170 million.
AUGUST 16
BRITISH BUSINESS software group Sage has confirmed
it is considering buying Australian peer MYOB Ltd, after sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters it had submitted a bid.
U.S. INVESTMENT bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have decided to join
private equity firm MBK Partners in a bid for Woori Finance
Holdings Co Ltd , the country head of MBK Partners
said.
BLACKSTONE GROUP is seeking A$431 million ($452
million) financing to back its purchase of Australia property
firm Valad Property Group , Thomson Reuters Basis Point
reported on Tuesday, citing bank sources.
AUGUST 15
EX GOLDMAN SACHS partner Fred Hu is a step closer to
completing his first buyout deal with his fund Primavera
Capital, and the first successful take-private of a Nasdaq
listed China orphan stock, after shareholders approved plans for
Chemspec International .
Primavera is taking Chemspec private with company CEO
Jianhua Yang, backed by an underwritten $70 million loan from
Standard Chartered Bank .
CHINA XD Plastics Co Ltd said Morgan Stanley
Private Equity Asia will buy a "significant" minority ownership
stake in the modified plastic maker for $100 million and posted
strong quarterly results, sending its shares up 47 percent.
BAIN CAPITAL and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co have
placed final bids for Australian software company MYOB Ltd, an
asset which could be sold for over A$1 billion ($1 billion), two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
