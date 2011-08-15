* Says Oracle set to grab market share from rivals

* Cuts price target to $38 from $40

* Removes Concur Technologies from top picks list

(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 Oracle Corp's ORCL.O recent underperformance will reverse as its hardware business should start posting revenue growth and higher margins this year, FBR Capital Markets said, and added the world's No. 3 software company to its top picks list.

Oracle will grab market share from rivals IBM Corp (IBM.N), Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) and SAP AG (SAPG.DE), helped by Exadata and Exalogic -- its integrated database and middleware machines -- and its Fusion Apps business applications, the brokerage said in a note to clients.

Exadata and Exalogic have enabled Oracle to open up new end-markets and opportunities over and above its somewhat mature traditional business, FBR said.

The brokerage cut its price target on Oracle's stock to $38 from $40 but kept its "outperform" rating.

The brokerage dropped money management software maker Concur Technologies CNQR.O from its top picks list.

Shares of the Ocracle closed at $27.39 on Friday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

