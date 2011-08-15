August 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 28, 2014

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 102.951

Payment Date August 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN

Programme

The issue size will total 4.25

billion Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0503643990

