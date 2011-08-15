* Q2 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.12

* Q2 revenue rises 158 pct to $38.8 mln vs est $25.3 mln

* Sees FY11 rev of $160-$170 mln

* Shares jump 11 pct premarket

Aug 15 Zagg Inc (ZAGG.O) posted market-beating quarterly results and the mobile accessories maker raised its full-year revenue forecast as it sees stronger sales of smartphones and tablets driving business.

The company's shares were up 11 percent at $16.40 in pre-market trading.

Zagg significantly raised full-year revenue outlook to $160-$170 million from $105-$110 million.

Analysts on average are expecting the company to post revenue of $147.1 million for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April-June net income was $2.7 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with $1.9 million or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which counts AT&T(T.N), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N), Navarre Corp NAVR.O as its clients, earned 19 cents a share, before items. Analysts had expected 12 cents a share.

Revenue more than doubled to $38.8 million, beating analysts' expectations of $25.3 million.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

