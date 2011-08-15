* Cuts US retail hardline sector to "negative" from "neutral"

* Downgrades William-Sanoma to "equal weight" from "overweight"

* Cuts Pier 1 to "equal weight" from "overweight"

(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 Barclays Capital downgraded the U.S. retail hardlines sector to "negative" from "neutral" citing increasing weakness in the macroeconomic data points and a potential impact of slower growth in the sector.

The brokerage also cut its rating on home goods retailers Williams-Sanoma Inc (WSM.N) and Pier 1 (PIR.N) to "equal weight" from "overweight" as it expects slow consumer spending during the upcoming holiday season.

"It is prudent to become more cautious and recommend investors focus on less cyclical, more defensive names," said Barclays analysts in a note.

Barclays also downgraded hhgregg Inc (HGG.N) to "underweight" from "equal weight" saying, "hhgregg’s plan to expand nationally is risky, costly and has the potential to ultimately prove unprofitable."

However, the brokerage maintained its "underweight" rating on office supply retailers like Office Depot Inc ODP.N and OfficeMax Inc OMX.N as back-to-school spending is off to a slow start, which could translate into lower-than-expected total spending during the season.

Following table shows the rating and price target changes:

Company Rating Price Target

New Old New Old

hhgregg Inc Underweight Equal weight $10.00 $10.00

Home Depot Overweight Overweight $34.00 $41.00

Williams-

Sanoma Equal Weight Overweight $35.00 $45.00

Pier 1 Equal Weight Overweight $11.00 $13.00

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

((meenakshi.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 ext. 5217; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:meenakshi.iyer.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USRETAIL RESEARCH/BARCLAYS

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.