* Q3 cash profit of A$1.55 bln vs expectation for A$1.6 bln

* Bad-debt charges rise to A$300 mln; warns of Q4 cost inflation

* Shares down as much as 4.9 pct in mid-morning trade

* Says in a strong position to weather global economic turmoil

SYDNEY, Aug 16 Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) reported an unexpected rise in third-quarter bad-debt charges that checked its profit rise, and warned of higher costs, sending shares of Australia's third-largest lender down nearly 5 percent.

Unlike larger rivals National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) who last week showed a drop in bad debts, Westpac, the nation's second-largest mortgage lender, raised provisions for poor quality loans to around A$300 million, a reflection of higher interest rates hurting borrowers.

Costs associated with head office, administration changes, new brand launch will be higher in the fourth quarter, the bank said.

"Westpac appears to be positioning itself as a 2012 and 2013 restructuring story," Credit Suisse analyst Jarrod Martin said referring to warning for cost inflation.

Fund managers said Westpac's cost rises come as rivals cut expenses in the wake of poor loan growth.

Volatility in global markets in recent weeks, including some signs of strain in inter-bank lending, has raised concerns about the prospects for Australian banks, which rely on wholesale funding markets and came under pressure during the financial crisis in 2007-2009.

But Westpac was confident of riding out the global economic turmoil, saying it had liquid assets worth A$89 billion ($93 billion) as of June while deposits more than funded lending growth and tier I capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, climbed.

"Our funding strategy will allow us to stay out of global debt markets for over six months. Out funding profile will ensure liquid holdings will cover more than 18 months of offshore (debt) maturity," Chief executive Gail Kelly said.

Westpac's confidence mirrors that of its rivals who last week said could easily weather a debt market closure for over six months.

Westpac said it raised A$10 billion in term funding in the quarter, taking the total raised to just over A$22 billion, well short of A$40 billion raised at the same time last year. It said customer deposits were fully funding growth.

Global uncertainty and market volatility make Australian and South Korean lenders the most vulnerable in Asia as they suffer from significant deposit deficiencies and need to tap debt markets in Europe and the United States for funds.

Australia's four major banks combined are set to borrow $100 billion this financial year, largely offshore, to bridge a funding gap between loans and deposits. Such turmoil raises their funding costs.

The banks are still reeling from sharp rises in costs as they refinance cheap debt raised before the 2008 global financial crisis. Banks are expected to refinance most of the cheap debt early next year.

SET FOR RECORD PROFIT

The third-quarter cash profit of A$1.55 billion -- in line with forecasts for A$1.6 billion -- puts Westpac on course for another year of record profit.

While Australian banks escaped the global financial crisis that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers without government bailouts like in the United States or Britain, demand for loans is weakening after the central bank raised rates seven times between October 2009 and November 2010, the most in the developed world.

Westpac said loans grew just 1 percent on the previous quarter, well below a historical average, as cashed-up large business continued to repay debt.

Delinquencies of more than 90 days in Australian mortgages climbed 3 basis points in the quarter to 59 basis points, a sign of high interest rates hurting customers.

Net interest margin excluding treasury and markets income, a key measure of profitability, was 2.08 percent, it said.

Westpac shares fell as much as 4.9 percent in mid-morning trade, its sharpest intra-day fall in nine months, before pruning the losses to be down 3.7 percent. The broader market was up 0.1 percent.

As of Monday, the stock has fallen 4.6 percent so far this year, making it the second-best performer among the top four Australian banks. The broader index had fallen 9.7 percent.

($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars)

