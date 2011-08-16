* Foxconn International at more than two-month high

* Compal Communications, Arima trade up by daily limit

* ODMs and OEMs seen to benefit from Google-Motorola deal

HONG KONG/TAIPEI, Aug 16 Shares of Asia's handset makers, including Foxconn International and Compal Communications, surged on Tuesday on the prospect of more business from Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) after Google Inc's (GOOG.O) $12.5 billion purchase.

Foxconn International Holdings Ltd's (2038.HK) Hong Kong-listed shares gained as much as 17 percent to HK$4.02, the highest intraday level in more than two months.

In Taiwan, handset makers Compal Communications Inc 8078.TW, Arima Communications Corp (8101.TW), and Merry Electronics Co Ltd (2439.TW), which makes headphones for Motorola phones, all surged by the daily 7 percent limit.

Hong Kong's main Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.41 percent at midday, while Taiwan's TAIEX index .TWII fell 0.4 percent.

"All the Motorola plays are all really strong, especially Motorola-related original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers, and the momentum for these shares is likely to persist tomorrow," said Yuanta Securities analyst Bonnie Chang in Taipei. "Everybody is betting on a Motorola turnaround. Motorola will get more help from Google to push its Android handsets with the deal. Outsourcing companies such as Foxconn International and Compal Communications will benefit directly the most."

On Monday, Google Inc said it planned to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility in a $12.5 billion deal intended to bolster the adoption of Google's Android mobile software, although Asian handset vendors may increase their exposure to rival platforms.

"The pricey Google-Motorla deal suggested a vote of confidence in the industry. The prospect of strong growth for the mobile phone market helped boost the (Foxconn) stock," said Cheer Pearl Investment chief dealer Alfred Chan.

Foxconn International, the world's top contract cell phone maker and a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, said it was unaware of any reasons for the volatility of its share price.

"The board confirms that there are no negotiations or agreements relating to intended acquisitions or realisations," the company said in a statement.

