SYDNEY Aug 16 French firms are keen to help Australia replace its ageing transport infrastructure and build a high-speed rail network between major eastern seaboard cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, France's transport minister said.

Australia has more than A$86 billion in unfunded infrastructure projects, predominately transport, that are needed to enhance productivity and liveability, Infrastructure Partnerships Australia said in its annual report in July.

The government this month announced a new study into a A$108 billion ($113 million) high-speed rail project in the nation's southeast, which is experiencing rapid population growth but congested transport.

France's Transport Minister Thierry Mariani, in Sydney for a conference, said the heart of his talks with the Australian government has been its long-mooted high-speed rail project.

"I was led to believe that public transport in this country is lagging. I think that France can participate in this effort and that French firms that are already established here... are definitely well-placed," Mariani said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Australian high speed train project would be capable to carry 54 million passengers a year by 2036 with speeds exceeding 320 kms (198 miles) an hour on a network that would link Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

Mariani said his visit to Australia is about making contact and sell the French savoir-faire, having launched its own high speed train, called TGV, in 1981.

"We have one of the longest experiences in the world with TGV and one that has always privileged safety," he said.

French water group Veolia Environnement , aerospace firms Safran , Thales , Airbus parent EADS , power and transport engineering group Alstom and Keolis, a unit of French railway operator SNCF , have already operations in Australia. ($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reported by Cecile Lefort, Editing by Michael Perry)