By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse

TOKYO, Aug 16 The head of market operations at Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said he expects to see another round of heightened volatility in financial markets in the near future, as the U.S. and European governments are unlikely to take effective measures soon enough.

"Generally speaking, (the market turmoil after the collapse of) Lehman was an acute symptom, and fiscal measures were taken promptly," Seiichiro Takahashi, SMBC's managing director and head of its treasury unit, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. SMBC is the core bank of SMFG (8316.T).

"But the current situation is rather a chronic one. Under this situation the stock market lacks direction and drastic measures are not being taken swiftly," he said.

Global markets saw wild swings last week, with the S&P 500 .SPX falling near a one-year low as markets tumbled initially on the first-ever U.S. credit ratings downgrade and fears that Europe's debt woes may spread. Stock markets then rebounded with almost equal force, rising more than 6 percent over the last three sessions.

Takahashi said the markets were just out of "Round 1" of the heightened volatility.

"In the past two weeks, markets were in panic. Volatility was so high that sentiment changed about every six hours. We are seeing a pause now," he said.

Takahashi is now bracing for a second round of volatility, which he believes could come at any moment. "I think the important gauge to watch is the U.S. stock market, I mean, whether (the Dow Jones industrial average) falls below 11,000 and bad economic data comes out then," he said.

In addition to the lack of timely fiscal measures to prop up economies among developed countries due to growing political pressure on fiscal discipline, the hands of central banks are equally tied, Takahashi said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at a Kansas City Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26. Market players will be watching to see if he drops any hints on the possibility of the Fed adopting another asset-buying programme. [ID:nN1E77B1L1]

But Takahashi believes it would be difficult for the Fed to carry out a so-called QE3, given that the previous rounds of such quantitative easing failed to boost the real economy or produce positive inflation figures.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Michael Watson)

