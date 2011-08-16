(Corrects name of newspaper in paragraph 13)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 16 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have decided to join private equity firm MBK Partners in a bid for Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd 053000.KS, the country head of MBK Partners said.

Yoon Jong-ha told Reuters in an interview that in the race for the country's biggest banking privatisation deal, the fund had completed fundraising and would submit a preliminary bid on Wednesday.

Three homegrown private equity firms -- MBK, TStone and Vogo Fund -- have filed initial proposals for the government's up to $6 billion stake sale and a minimum requirement for the takeover is a 30 percent stake from the government's total 57 percent stake on auction.

"We are eyeing above a 30 percent stake as the guideline states," the co-founder of the Korean buyout fund said.

Yoon declined to give further details on investors for Woori bid, but described Goldman's investment as "sizeable."

"We are looking at Woori in a mid to long-term timeframe...We have done our best to win," Yoon said.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters earlier that Goldman would participate with about 600 billion won ($556 million) and that local lenders Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives and Busan Bank had also teamed up with MBK.

Some media reports and others have criticised private equity firms for involvement in the privatisation process and raised concerns around their exit strategies.

U.S. private equity fund Lone Star has been hit with a series of lawsuits, bad press and aborted sale attempts in relation to its years-long stakeholding in Korea Exchange Bank 004940.KS.

The former co-head of Korea for Carlyle Asia Partners said he had taken the Lone Star saga into account.

"We are different from Lone Star. Because we are a Korean fund, we must continue to work here."

In reference to some media skepticism on the deal's fate in the wake of recent stock plunges, Yoon added: "We can see that stock prices have fallen sharply, but this may not relate to the firm's fundamental value."

A local newspaper, the Maeil Business Newspaper, said in its Wednesday edition that the sale could fail as MBK's rivals may not join the next round of bidding, invalidating the sale on the grounds that there was not sufficient competition.

The paper quoted TStone's chairman, Min Euoo-sung, as saying "I am considering not participating in the preliminary bidding."

