SEOUL Aug 16 South Korean private equity firm TStone said it may not participate in the preliminary bidding for a stake in Woori Finance Holdings , which is due on Wednesday.

"As stock prices recently tumbled, funding from domestic investors fell short of our expectations," Min Euoo-sung, chairman of TStone Partners, told Reuters on Tuesday.

However, Min denied a media report that it decided not to submit the preliminary offer, saying a final decision would be made Wednesday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Matt Driskill)