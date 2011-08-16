UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SEOUL Aug 16 South Korean private equity firm TStone said it may not participate in the preliminary bidding for a stake in Woori Finance Holdings , which is due on Wednesday.
"As stock prices recently tumbled, funding from domestic investors fell short of our expectations," Min Euoo-sung, chairman of TStone Partners, told Reuters on Tuesday.
However, Min denied a media report that it decided not to submit the preliminary offer, saying a final decision would be made Wednesday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017