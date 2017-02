KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysian builder Sunway :

* says unit won 569 million ringgit ($190.8 million) job to build facilities for the extension of Kelana Jaya light rail transit line just outside the Malaysian capital.

* says project to start next month with a construction period of 29 months.

* says project will contribute to Sunway's earnings for the financial year ending 31 December 2012 onwards. ($1 = 2.982 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)