Aug 16 Societe Generale downgraded Research In Motion Ltd RIMM.O RIM.TO to "sell" from "hold", saying the BlackBerry maker's problems are spreading beyond the borders of the United States.

The most well-known Canadian company has been grappling to keep pace with Apple (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOG.O) in the mobile phone market it once dominated.

Societe Generale estimated that over 80 percent of RIM's sales are to the volatile consumer market supported by the exclusive BlackBerry Messenger service, but competition from Apple's iMessage and Facebook, could reduce demand for RIM's product even further.

Societe Generale slashed its price target on the stock to $20 from $50 -- well below the mean price target of $36.41, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

About 80 percent of the analysts covering the company have either "hold" or "sell" rating on the stock, which has lost more than half its value in the past one year.

The brokerage also questioned the success of RIM's "superphones" -- due next year -- which will use QNX-based operating system used in its PlayBook.

"With new handsets based on the QNX operating system not due until "early" 2012, and questions over whether application designers will be willing to support the platform, we believe there are serious concerns for RIM over the next year," the brokerage wrote in a note to clients.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $27.11 on Monday.

