BRIEF-IDBI Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.80 pct

* Says reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth Source text: (IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under: Tenor MCLR ( in % ) Overnight 8.20 One Month 8.40 Three Month 8.55 Six Month 8.60 One Year 8.80 Two Year 8.85 Three Year 8.95)