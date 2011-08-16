August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 16, 2013

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 100.836

Payment Date August 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.