BRIEF-Altinyag Kombinalari to merge with Arti Yatirim Holding
* To merge with Arti Yatirim Holding through acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date March 31, 2021
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 107.825
Payment Date August 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 2.0 pct (1.675 pct Selling & 0.325 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 900 million
rand when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* To merge with Arti Yatirim Holding through acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genpact to acquire the item processing assets of Fiserv Australia
LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Anne Gebuhrer has been appointed as head of European financial institutions debt capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to a company statement.