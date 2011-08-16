August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date March 31, 2021

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 107.825

Payment Date August 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 2.0 pct (1.675 pct Selling & 0.325 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 900 million

rand when fungible

