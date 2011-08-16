April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for
Reconstruction
and Development (World
Bank)(IBRD)
Issue Amount $3.25 billion
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Yield 1.187 pct
Issue price 99.084
Spread 22.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the July 2016 UST
Payment Date August 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC
& JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
