Kuwait's new opera house catches fire
KUWAIT, Feb 6 Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic $770-million venue opened to the public.
SEOUL Aug 17 South Korea's Kia Motors , an affiliate of Hyundai Motor , said on Wednesday that it had reached a tentative wage deal with its labour union that would be put to a union vote on Friday.
Members of Kia Motors' labour union last month voted against a tentative wage deal reached with the management. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
KUWAIT, Feb 6 Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic $770-million venue opened to the public.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Facebook was criticised after U.S. vote (Adds involvement of Google in paragraph 3)