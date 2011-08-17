KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 Malaysian oil and gas
services provider Dialog Group shares on Wednesday
rose by as much as 3 percent after it was awarded a contract by
state oil firm Petronas to develop a marginal oil field offshore
of Sarawak state.
Petronas on Tuesday awarded the Balai Cluster
marginal oil field to a joint venture between Dialog,
Australia's ROC Oil and Petronas' exploration arm.
To be developed over two phases, the cost of the first
pre-development phase is estimated at between $200-250 million,
while the cost of the second development phase is $650-700
million.
The company's shares are currently trading up 1.5 percent at
2.71 ringgit ($0.90) at 0111GMT.
($1 = 2.980 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Fong Min Hun)