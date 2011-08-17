KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 Malaysian oil and gas services provider Dialog Group shares on Wednesday rose by as much as 3 percent after it was awarded a contract by state oil firm Petronas to develop a marginal oil field offshore of Sarawak state.

Petronas on Tuesday awarded the Balai Cluster marginal oil field to a joint venture between Dialog, Australia's ROC Oil and Petronas' exploration arm.

To be developed over two phases, the cost of the first pre-development phase is estimated at between $200-250 million, while the cost of the second development phase is $650-700 million.

The company's shares are currently trading up 1.5 percent at 2.71 ringgit ($0.90) at 0111GMT.

($1 = 2.980 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Fong Min Hun)