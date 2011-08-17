SHANGHAI Aug 17 China Life
, the world's biggest insurer by market
capitalisation, has become the first Chinese insurance company
to be granted a license to form a private equity fund, a local
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
China Life has identified its first investment after
obtaining the license, the 21st Century Business Herald
reported, citing sources it described as authoritative.
China Life has formed a team of 20-30 people who have been
tasked with identifying investment opportunities for the private
equity business, the newspaper said.
China Life was not immediately available for comment.
Last year, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC)
said insurers would be allowed to broaden their investment
channels into private equity and real estate, a move that could
unleash as much as $100 billion worth of capital into the two
sectors.
Insurers are allowed to invest up to 5 percent of their
total assets in private equity and related financial products
and 10 percent in real estate.
Insurance companies previously had to apply for approval
from the insurance regulator for every investment they made, but
now have greater flexibility in selecting investments for their
private equity operations as long as they comply with the 5
percent investment cap, the 21st Business Century Herald said.
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)