BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development completes establishment of real estate development unit
* Says it completes establishment of wholly owned real estate development unit in Chongqing city
August 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 102.825
Payment Date August 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Norwegian
crown when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it will acquire 4 million shares of a private equity firm for 20 billion won
TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday boosted by optimism over recent foreign investors' buying and in line with overseas markets, to their highest in more than 20 months. As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent at 9,660.18, its highest since June 1, 2015. In the previous session, the index ended 0.5 percent higher, to its strongest closing since early June 2015. Foreign investors were net buyers in Taiwan stocks on Thursday. They account f