Aug 17 Shares of Dell Inc DELL.O fell 7 percent in pre-market trading on Wednesday, a day after the world's second-largest PC maker slashed its full-year revenue forecast, weighed down by weak technology spending.

The lowered outlook was not a surprise, given the uncertain IT spending environment, BofA Merrill Lynch wrote in a note and modestly cut its price target on the stock to $18 from $18.50, but maintained its "buy" rating.

Dell reported better-than-expected margins in the second quarter, but investors focused only on comments about whether government and corporate spending can hold up in the face of flagging economic growth. [ID:nN1E77F0Z5]

"Shares could be under pressure in the near term following a topline miss for both July-quarter results and the outlook," JP Morgan wrote in a research note.

"We expect the revenue reset to shake out short-term focused investors."

J.P. Morgan Securities has an "underweight" rating and a $17.50 price target on Dell's stock.

Dell's shares were down 7 percent at $14.75 in trading before the bell, after closing at $15.80 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

