Taiwan stocks rally, hit over 20-month high on foreign buying

TAIPEI, Feb 10 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday boosted by optimism over recent foreign investors' buying and in line with overseas markets, to their highest in more than 20 months. As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent at 9,660.18, its highest since June 1, 2015. In the previous session, the index ended 0.5 percent higher, to its strongest closing since early June 2015. Foreign investors were net buyers in Taiwan stocks on Thursday. They account f