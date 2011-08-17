Aug 17 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.O) rose as much as 26 percent on Wednesday, a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the electronic bond-trading platform operator is considering selling itself.

If it decides on a sale, the company could fetch around $1.5 billion, the Journal said on its website, citing people familiar with the matter.[ID:nL3E7JG3W0]

The parties expressing an interest in buying the company are not known. For the second quarter, the company posted market-beating results as it earned more commissions from bond-trading.

Shares of the New York-based company were up 24 percent at $29.72 in early trade on Nasdaq. They touched a record high of $30.25 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tanya.agrawal@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: tanya.agrawal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.