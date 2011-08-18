(Inserts missing word in headline)

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 18 Shares in Esso fell as much as 18 percent at 0101 GMT on Thursday after Philippine conglomerate San Miguel offered to buy ExxonMobil's stake in the Malaysian oil refiner at a lower price than the current market value.

A total value of $206 million, or 3.50 ringgit per share price, was paid by San Miguel for Esso Malaysia, which is a steep 29 percent discount to its Wednesday closing price of 4.95 ringgit.

San Miguel struck deals on Wednesday worth $610 million as the Philippine conglomerate aggressively expands on infrastructure assets outside its home base.

Shares were down 13.5 percent at 4.28 ringgit at 0109 GMT. (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Purwa Naveen Raman)