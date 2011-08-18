August 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 102.235
Payment Date August 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Netherlands
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion Norwegian
crwon when fungible
ISIN XS0576113830
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)