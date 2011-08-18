August 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date March 20, 2014

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 102.235

Payment Date August 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Netherlands

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion Norwegian

crwon when fungible

ISIN XS0576113830

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)