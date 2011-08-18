Aug 18 Shares of NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) fell 14 percent in premarket trading on Thursday, a day after the data storage equipment maker forecast a weak second quarter in a further indication of soft tech spending by the U.S. government and large companies.

At least five brokerages cut their price targets on Sunnyvale, California-based NetApp's shares.

The company's dismal forecast followed a huge cut in revenue forecast by the world's second-largest PC maker, Dell Inc DELL.O, on Tuesday, which dragged down shares of bigger rival Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) in sympathy. [ID:nL3E7JH1ZW]

Analysts are expecting HP to report weak third-quarter results on Thursday.

NetApp reported first-quarter revenue of $1.46 billion, below analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion and forecast second-quarter sales of $1.5-$1.6 billion, against estimates of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nN1E77G1R9]

"We expect shares to be under pressure in the near term, creating an attractive entry point for long-term investors ... the stock’s recent sell-off had been pricing in a miss," JP Morgan said in a research note to clients.

The brokerage cut its price target on the company's stock to $55 from $63, but maintained its "overweight" rating.

Shares of the company were trading down at $36 before the bell. They closed at $41.66 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

The stock has lost nearly a fifth of its value since NetApp reported fourth-quarter results on May 25.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

