August 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.922
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes Launcehd under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.25 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0544644957
