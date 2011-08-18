August 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.922

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launcehd under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.25 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0544644957

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.