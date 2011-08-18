* Seven brokerages cut price targets

BANGALORE, Aug 18 Shares of NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) fell 14 percent in premarket trading on Thursday, a day after the data storage equipment maker forecast a weak second quarter in a further indication of soft tech spending by the U.S. government and large companies.

At least seven brokerages cut their price targets on Sunnyvale, California-based NetApp's shares.

The company's dismal forecast followed a huge cut in revenue forecast by the world's second-largest PC maker, Dell Inc DELL.O, on Tuesday, which dragged down shares of bigger rival Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) in sympathy. [ID:nL3E7JH1ZW]

Analysts are expecting HP to report weak third-quarter results on Thursday.

NetApp reported first-quarter revenue of $1.46 billion, below analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion and forecast second-quarter sales of $1.5-$1.6 billion, against estimates of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nN1E77G1R9]

"We expect shares to be under pressure in the near term, creating an attractive entry point for long-term investors ... the stock’s recent sell-off had been pricing in a miss," JP Morgan said in a research note to clients.

The brokerage cut its price target on the company's stock to $55 from $63, but maintained its "overweight" rating.

The stock has lost nearly a fifth of its value since NetApp reported fourth-quarter results on May 25.

Sales to the U.S. federal government, NetApp's biggest customer, slowed dramatically in July during the deficit impasse.

Chief Executive Tom Georgens said he was not sure if the company would be able to recoup that lost business.

"We think public sector weakness was well-understood heading into earnings, but the magnitude of growth deceleration in July was unexpected," BofA Merrill Lynch said in a note.

The brokerage said it expects organic revenue growth to slow in the rest of calendar 2011 and maintained its "neutral" rating on the NetApp stock.

On Wednesday, NetApp also said Steve Gomo, its chief financial officer of nine years, will retire at the end of this year.

UBS said while the timing of the CFO transition is not good, it expects a mostly seamless transition.

The brokerage cut its price target to $52 from $67, but maintained its "overweight" rating on the stock.

Shares of the company were trading down at $36 before the bell. They closed at $41.66 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

