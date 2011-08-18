* Goldman cuts 2012 sales view for auto industry

* Says slower global economic growth to hurt sales

* Barclays cuts price targets on Ford, GM

Aug 18 Goldman Sachs downgraded auto companies Goodyear GT.N and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N and cut its 2012 sales forecast for the U.S. automobile industry to reflect slower global economic growth.

Goodyear is expected to underperform auto peers, driven by a moderation in earnings in the second half of the year, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients and downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral."

The brokerage cut TRW to "neutral" from "buy," and said the company faced a risk associated with high exposure to the European market -- which contributes 50 percent to sales -- and a higher tax rate next year.

Goldman, however retained its "attractive" coverage view on the auto sector and said valuations are attractive even on its lowered estimates.

Separately, Barclays Capital cut its price targets on several U.S. auto companies including Ford Motor (F.N) and GM (GM.N) after the recent pullback in their shares.

The brokerage said GM, Dana Holding (DAN.N), Lear Corp (LEA.N) and Tenneco Inc (TEN.N) continued to be its top picks because of their cash balances and exposure to BRIC countries.

Even with revised price targets, these stocks continue to have some of the largest upside potential within Barclays' coverage in both a slow recovery or stalled sales scenario, the brokerage said.

Goodyear's shares were down 12 percent at $11.78, while those of TRW were down 8 percent at $38.97 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Roshni Menon)

