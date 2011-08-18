August 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date August 25, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.735
Yield 2.405 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp
Over the 2021 UST
Payment Date August 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched off issuer's US shelf programme
