August 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date August 25, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.735

Yield 2.405 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp

Over the 2021 UST

Payment Date August 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched off issuer's US shelf programme

