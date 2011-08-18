Aug 18 Aeropostale Inc ARO.N posted a lower quarterly profit as the teen retailer discounted heavily ahead of the back-to-school season, and forecast a dismal third quarter, blaming an uncertain economic environment and weak sales trends.

Shares of the company were down 11 percent after the bell.

For the second quarter, the company earned $2.9 million, or 4 cents a share. Last year, the company earned $43.6 million, or 46 cents a share.

Sales fell 5 percent to $468.2 million.

For the third quarter, the retailer expects to earn 9-15 cents a share, compared with 63 cents per share it earned in the same period last year.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 30 cents a share for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aeropostale shares, which have lost about 40 percent of their value since the company forecast a dismal second quarter profit in May, fell more than 11 percent and were trading down at $11.10. They closed at $12.49 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

((nivedita.bh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 X 5824; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: nivedita.bh@thomsonreuters.com))

(C) Reuters 2011. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.