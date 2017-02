(Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group's second-quarter results topped market estimates helped by sales to its mobile customers.

For the second quarter, profit rose to $192 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $220 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-offs, it earned 38 cents a share.

Revenue rose slightly to $898 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 37 cents a share, on revenue of $889 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marvell's shares were up 1 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $11.97 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

