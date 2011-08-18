SEOUL, Aug 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >Household income and spending data for the second quarter to be released. 1200 >Financial regulators expected to meet to decide whether to proceed with the sale of the government's stake in Woori Finance Holdings after only one bidder entered the race. 1300 >Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan to give a speech at an international conference in Seoul. 2000

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares snapped a two-day gaining streak on Thursday, with institutional investors dumping tech issues after Dell Inc's disappointing outlook. *Rising fears of another recession hammered U.S. stocks on Thursday, sending major averages sharply lower in a return to the extreme fluctuations investors endured a week ago. * Brent crude oil fell nearly $4 a barrel on Thursday as a raft of weak U.S. economic data provided a fresh blow to shaky investor confidence, while U.S. crude's losses extended to 14 percent so far in August. *Renewed jitters over Europe's debt crisis and a raft of weak U.S. economic data sparked a rout in global equities on Thursday while driving skittish investors to the safety of gold and U.S. government bonds.

>S.Korea banks cut household lending >LG Elec cuts TV sales target by 20 pct -report >Kim goes sailing as North Koreans seek food-report >S.Korea's conservatives in crisis over policy

>Hyundai Motor Co will export 1,200 Avante models to Mongolia to serve as taxis by the end of this year. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has started sales of its 'Sense Chromebook Series 5' by subscription in South Korea. >According to an industry analyst, Samsung Electronics is pondering a bid for U.S. software company Interdigital Inc . Samsung has denied the speculation.