TOKYO, Sept 5 Marine shipments from nine oil refineries halted due to a tropical storm late last week have resumed, company officials said on Monday, with the storm having crossed Japan's main island to the north and passed into the Sea of Japan.

Tropical depression Talas, downgraded over the weekend from a tropical storm, caused flooding and landslides in western Japan, leaving 24 people dead and several dozen missing, local media said on Monday.

TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , which has a refinery in Wakayama, western Japan, did not issue any announcement related to Talas, a company spokeswoman said.

Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras , has said its sole refinery in Okinawa, southern Japan, was unaffected.

Following is a list of refineries that resumed marine shipments by Monday, according to company officials.

Capacity is in 1,000 barrels per day.

Company Refinery Capacity

JX Mizushima 400

JX Negishi 270

JX Marifu 127

JX Osaka 115

Idemitsu Aichi 160

Cosmo Yokkaichi 175

Sakaide 140

Sakai 100

Chiba 220*

*Cosmo has halted operations of the Chiba facility's two crude distillation units (CDUs) since March.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)