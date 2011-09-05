TOKYO, Sept 5 Marine shipments from nine oil
refineries halted due to a tropical storm late last week have
resumed, company officials said on Monday, with the storm having
crossed Japan's main island to the north and passed into the Sea
of Japan.
Tropical depression Talas, downgraded over the weekend from
a tropical storm, caused flooding and landslides in western
Japan, leaving 24 people dead and several dozen missing, local
media said on Monday.
TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , which has a refinery in
Wakayama, western Japan, did not issue any announcement related
to Talas, a company spokeswoman said.
Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazilian state-run oil
firm Petrobras , has said its sole refinery in
Okinawa, southern Japan, was unaffected.
Following is a list of refineries that resumed marine
shipments by Monday, according to company officials.
Capacity is in 1,000 barrels per day.
Company Refinery Capacity
JX Mizushima 400
JX Negishi 270
JX Marifu 127
JX Osaka 115
Idemitsu Aichi 160
Cosmo Yokkaichi 175
Sakaide 140
Sakai 100
Chiba 220*
*Cosmo has halted operations of the Chiba facility's two
crude distillation units (CDUs) since March.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)