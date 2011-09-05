* Aromatics unit to restart in November
* Crude unit in normal operation
(Adds details)
BEIJING, Sept 5 China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC), parent of CNOOC Ltd , plans to reopen an
800,000 tonne-per-year aromatics unit at its Huizhou refinery in
November after closures caused by a fire in July and planned
maintenance next month, an industry source said.
The facility was shut down on July 11 due to explosions
caused by a pump leak.
"Cleanup was not fully completed, and the unit will start
its roughly one-month planned maintenance from October, so the
startup is likely in early November," said the source.
An aromatics facility normally processes natural gas
condensate or naphtha to make petrochemicals such as benzene and
paraxylene.
Huizhou, which has a crude refining capacity of 240,000
barrels per day, will maintain normal operations at its crude
refining unit in September despite concerns of possible excess
amounts of naphtha.
"Some naphtha will be sold to a joint venture with Shell in
the near term, and the rest to other domestic petrochemical
makers", the source said.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)