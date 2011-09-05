TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Monday it will expand the output capacity of its lubricant plant in the United States by 50 percent to 100,000 kilolitres per year by the end of 2013.

A structural decline in oil demand in Japan due to demographic changes, a rise in energy efficiency and a shift away from fossil fuels has encouraged oil refiners to look abroad for opportunities. The United States is the world's biggest lubricant market.

Following the $18.2 million expansion in the U.S., Japan's No.3 oil firm is targeting annual sales of 130,000 kl of lubricant, including products sold via licensing, in North America and Mexico in 2015.

Lubricant sales in Japan totalled 1.76 million kl in the financial year that ended in March, or 0.9 percent of the country's total oil demand, according to trade ministry data. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)