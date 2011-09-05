TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co
said on Monday it will expand the output capacity of its
lubricant plant in the United States by 50 percent to 100,000
kilolitres per year by the end of 2013.
A structural decline in oil demand in Japan due to
demographic changes, a rise in energy efficiency and a shift
away from fossil fuels has encouraged oil refiners to look
abroad for opportunities. The United States is the world's
biggest lubricant market.
Following the $18.2 million expansion in the U.S., Japan's
No.3 oil firm is targeting annual sales of 130,000 kl of
lubricant, including products sold via licensing, in North
America and Mexico in 2015.
Lubricant sales in Japan totalled 1.76 million kl in the
financial year that ended in March, or 0.9 percent of the
country's total oil demand, according to trade ministry data.
