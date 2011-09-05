HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Sept 5 State-run Union Bank of India will kick off investor meetings on Tuesday in London followed by Singapore and Hong Kong this week for a potential offshore bond issue, a top executive said.

"We are meeting investors this week. We are not going with any predetermined frame of mind and will proceed with the issue at an appropriate time," S.S. Mundra, executive director at the bank, told Reuters.

The bank has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Barclays Capital , Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Standard Chartered and HSBC for the deal.

Union Bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond, which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside the United States.

In mid-July, banking sources had said the lender was looking to raise $300 million-$500 million from international bond markets. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti and Archana Narayanan)