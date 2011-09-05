HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Sept 5 State-run Union Bank of
India will kick off investor meetings on Tuesday in
London followed by Singapore and Hong Kong this week for a
potential offshore bond issue, a top executive said.
"We are meeting investors this week. We are not going with
any predetermined frame of mind and will proceed with the issue
at an appropriate time," S.S. Mundra, executive director at the
bank, told Reuters.
The bank has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch ,
Barclays Capital , Citigroup , Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE), Standard Chartered and HSBC for
the deal.
Union Bank is looking to raise funds through a Reg S bond,
which means the issue will be open to overseas investors outside
the United States.
In mid-July, banking sources had said the lender was looking
to raise $300 million-$500 million from international bond
markets.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti and Archana Narayanan)