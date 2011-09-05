HONG KONG, Sept 5 Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, said plans to open his own hedge fund to external investors on Dec 1 remained on track and he was confident of clearing the allegations that have delayed the granting of a licence by the Hong Kong market regulator.

Huttenlocher's hedge fund, Myriad Asset Management, was expected to start trading with just over $300 million initially on Sept, two sources had told Reuters in July.

The fund aimed to raise more than $1 billion early next year after opening to external investors, the sources had said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Ken Wills)