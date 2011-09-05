By Wakako Sato
| HONG KONG, Sept 5
HONG KONG, Sept 5 Private equity fund CVC Asia
Pacific Ltd is making a third attempt to sell its shoe
repair company Minit Asia Pacific Co Ltd, Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported on Monday.
CVC has hired Mizuho Securities to advise on the
sale, and invitations have been sent for first-round bids, the
report said.
The fund previously tried but failed to sell Minit in late
2008, and again early in 2010 when it received bids of up to 15
billion yen ($195 million).
Buyout fund Advent International Corp, Japanese private
equity firm Wise Partners LP and a strategic buyer were among
previous bidders, the report added.
Minit Asia Pacific had sales of 12.921 billion yen as of
March 31, 2009, of which 55 percent was in Japan, Singapore and
Malaysia, 25 percent in Australia and New Zealand, and 20
percent in Canada, according to its website.
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Wakako Sato; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing
by Ken Wills)