BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 103.844
Payment Date September 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 3.125 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0496266148
Data supplied by International Insider.
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni