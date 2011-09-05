Agency corrects the version published on 26 August 2011, to correctly state the project's commercial operations date. An amended version follows: (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Rohtak Panipat Tollway Private Limited's (IDTL) INR9.7bn bank loan, maturing in 2027, a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects the project company's fixed-price construction contract with its sponsor - Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL), one of India's leading construction, engineering and procurement companies. SEL has an established, over four-decade-long operating track record and proven expertise in executing a variety of infrastructure projects, including road, canal and mining projects, for government and private sector counterparties. The contract has adequate liquidated damages provision for any completions delays. Also, the sponsor has provided an undertaking to meet any cost overrun in the project.

Fitch notes that the project is running as per the schedule and around 11% of construction work is completed However, there could be delays in achieving completion if NHAI is unable to make available a right of way for the remaining 7% of land requirements. That said, the concession permits tolling at one of the two toll plazas if at least 75% of the project is complete by the scheduled commercial operations date (COD) of October 2013, as long as the delay is not attributable to the concessionaire; this is deemed to offer partial mitigation to completion risks.

The rating is however constrained by the project's full exposure to traffic risks. Although it is an operating road with existing through traffic, the actual usage of the road in terms of traffic demand and growth will become clear only after the COD. Further, potential difficulties in the ramp-up phase and the effects of possible economic cycles can trigger volatility in toll revenues.

That being said, the project stretch has a reasonably sound economic argument. The 83.86km stretch of the road is part of the National Highway 71A (NH-71A), linking two important industrial cities of Haryana: Rohtak and Panipat. Other areas along and adjacent to the project road which generates and attracts traffic are - Israna, Gohana & Basanthpur. The local economy along the project corridor consists primarily of machinery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, iron, steel, cement and manufactured goods. The project road reports high occupancy rate for passenger vehicles as cars and jeeps are used as para-transit service.

However, there remains uncertainty about the medium- and long-term traffic growth rate on the road. Fitch also notes that the fixed amount of premium (INR450m with an annual escalation of 5%) payable to NHAI makes cash flows even more vulnerable in case of any traffic underperformance. The sponsor's base case assumes total passenger car unit of 25,189 as on FYE14 and then it is expected to grow by 7%, 6%, 4.8% for FY15-FY19, FY19-FY24 and FY24-FY27, respectively.

Further, the project is also exposed to a variable interest rate and fluctuations in inflation as toll rates are partially indexed to the wholesale price index. A tight loan amortization schedule with the debt expected to be fully paid in only eight years results in very thin base case debt service coverage. Therefore, RPTPL's ability to absorb any traffic underperformance or high financing costs is extremely limited. However, a nine-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) for FY14 and a six-month DSRA till the loan tenure (FY15-FY27), major maintenance annual provision and dividend distribution restriction (below DSCR of 1.2x) provide a marginal cushion.

RPTPL is an SPV, incorporated to implement a lane expansion (from two to four lanes) project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The project cost is estimated at INR12,134m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR9707.2m and sponsor contribution of INR2426.8m. RPTPL is fully owned by SEL.