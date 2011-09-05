(Update the Issue amount of Tranche 2 from 250 million to 300 million)

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 04, 2015

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 105.725

Full fees 1.625 pct ( 1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Notes The issue size will total 2.50 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0276331377

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 19, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 105.625

Yield 3.143 pct

Full fees 1.875 pct ( 1.6 pct Selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Notes The issue size will total 7.30 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0344863955

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.