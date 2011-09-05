BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
(Update the Issue amount of Tranche 2 from 250 million to 300 million)
September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 04, 2015
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 105.725
Full fees 1.625 pct ( 1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total 2.50 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0276331377
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 19, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 105.625
Yield 3.143 pct
Full fees 1.875 pct ( 1.6 pct Selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total 7.30 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0344863955
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 09, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
