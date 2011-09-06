* Likes Poland, Hungary, Russia ... and South Korea

Sept 6 Fortinet Inc (FTNT.O), which makes products to secure computer networks, is looking to Eastern Europe and Latin America for fresh areas of growth.

"We're expanding in Russia. We would like to expand into Poland, Hungary, and in a variety of regions and industry verticals in the Americas," Chief Financial Officer Ken Goldman said In a telephone interview.

Fortinet, which makes firewalls, antivirus software and tools to speed up data across wide-area networks (WAN), also likes countries such as South Korea, China and Malaysia. Asia currently brings in a quarter of total revenue.

The company, which made its trading debut on Nasdaq almost two years ago, and has trumped Wall Street expectations since, gets about 60 percent of its revenue from outside the Americas.

"We started the international business about the same time we started the domestic business; our business pretty much reflects the way the market is around the world," Goldman said.

Cybersecurity has become serious business, especially after a recent wave of hacking attacks against global government agencies and companies like entertainment giant Sony (SNE.N) (6758.T). [ID:nN14228395]

While Fortinet expects to grow its business from within, and has no specific acquisition plans, it may look at slightly bigger buyouts than deals it has previously completed.

"We do look at relatively smallish acquisitions from time to time; we might do something a little bigger if it makes sense for us," Goldman said.

He defined "bigger" as double digit million dollar acquisitions, compared with the single digit buys it has made until now, and said Fortinet would be particularly interested in acquisitions that expanded its customer base.

NEAR-TERM PROBLEMS?

Shares of Fortinet, which competes with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP.O) and the security divisions of Cisco (CSCO.O) and Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N), have risen by nearly half since its IPO.

They touched a life high of $28.56 on June 1, but have since fallen to $18.40.

Most of the stock price losses followed second-quarter results on July 19, as analysts worried that weakening IT and government spending, especially in Europe, may pressure Fortinet's near-term performance.

About 15 percent of Fortinet's business is exposed to federal and state government spending, but its main source of revenue remains IT spending.

In fiscal 2010, the company grew 29 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expect it to grow 26 percent this year and 15.5 percent in 2012.

"Companies tend to cut on security at the very end, so business holds up quite well even in a downturn. UTM is considered cost-saving compared with single function security devices," added Chief Executive Ken Xie.

He said Fortinet has 17 percent of the unified threat management (UTM) market -- where security tools are bundled together -- with an addressable market of $2-$3 billion.

"Our business is good across the world as security has become a necessary evil," Goldman said.

