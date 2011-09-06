(Repeats with no changes)

HONG KONG, Sept 6 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, is set to start bookbuilding for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong offering on Sept. 16, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company has started pre-marketing the deal to investors on Tuesday and expects to list the shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Oct. 6, the term sheet said. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Chance)