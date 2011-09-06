(Adds detail)

Sept 6 Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), an operator of casinos and racetracks, said on Tuesday its chief executive, Ross McLeod, had died.

The company, which owns casinos in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Washington state, named Rod Baker, its president, as interim chief executive.

